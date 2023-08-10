Tonight features an exit to the rain showers, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will dip back into the lower 60s overnight.

Friday looks to be a great wrap to the work week, with a good bit of sunshine with high pressure in control. High temperatures will rebound to around 80 degrees after a few clouds in the morning and partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Saturday continues the trend of the risk for a couple of storms on the weekend, with primarily heat and humidity-driven storms possible in the afternoon. They will be isolated in nature. Severe storms aren’t expected but the storms that do fire up will be slow movers. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Sunday continues the trend of a few scattered downpours in the afternoon – can’t we get a break on the weekend!? High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s once again. There does look to be plenty of dry time at least!

Monday unfortunately is trending a bit wetter, with another storm system scooting through to our north. Though not as vigorous as this past Monday, this will be yet another Great Lakes low pressure system – the threat for a couple of severe storms is possible. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting our region as an area to watch on Monday and we will continue to monitor our threat for severe weather closely! Highs temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday looks to provide a little taste of fall behind Monday’s storm system with a northwesterly breeze kicking in and high temperatures only in the middle 70s!

Wednesday also looks great with high pressure still in control – plenty of sunshine and high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Thursday brings in a touch more heat and humidity, which could pop an isolated shower. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead in your extended forecast, the summertime warmth is looking promising to return toward the middle of August with a ridge of high pressure returning. A few good days of dry weather and sunshine as a result look likely for the second half of the fair.

