Ninth and Tenth graders at Princeton HS to return to in-person learning

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — All freshman and sophomores at Princeton Senior High School (PHS) will return to in-person learning Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The announcement does not apply to upperclassmen as juniors and seniors will continue remote-learning.

This comes after the entirety of PHS was moved to remote-learning after multiple positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the school.

All students will be out Thanksgiving day with the following day, Black Friday, being an outside school environment (OSE) day.