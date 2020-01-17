No charges filed yet in Greenbrier County Shooting

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Nearly seven weeks after a fatal shooting, no charges have been filed.

On Nov. 29, 2019, a married couple was fatally shot by two people near a hunting facility in Greenbrier County. Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Via told 59News it is his understanding the two suspects were members of the hunting association.

“We, the state police, crime scene team did respond to the scene and have worked the crime scene and took possession of numerous physical pieces of evidence that were available at the crime scene,” Via said.

Charges cannot be filed until the investigation is complete.

Via said everyone involved is working hard to test the evidence and piece together witness statements. He said investigations take time and cannot be rushed when working with limited information, as is the case with this particular incident.

“There is a lot more to it then merely what someone may have said happened,” Via said. “It has to do with the physical evidence that is available as well and there was several pieces of evidence available to us.”

