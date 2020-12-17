No lack of generosity around Fayette County in 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Giving Tree project administered by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department saw overwhelming participation in 2020. That is the word from Sheriff Mike Fridley.

According to the sheriff, there are 14 people who falling under the department’s conservatorship supervision. There were so many gifts donated, even in the midst of the pandemic, that there was a surplus.

“We would like to thank everyone who provided support for the Giving Tree project this year,” said Sheriff Fridley. “You have helped put a smile on many faces including mine.”

All of those who the sheriff’s department is responsible for are receiving gifts. Additionally, the extra gifts are being delivered to various assisted living homes in and around Fayette County.