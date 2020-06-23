No quorum reached for Beckley zoning meeting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A long line formed outside of the Beckley Municipal Building on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. People were there to voice their concerns at a public meeting of the Board of Zoning and Appeals.

The Board is set to make a decision in July on a petition from The Carpenter’s Corner. The non-profit wants a conditional use permit to operate its kitchen at the former Tudor’s building located at the corner of Fourth Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive.

Despite the crowd, the meeting on Tuesday night was canceled. Beckley City Attorney Bill File told 59News this was because the board was not able to reach a quorum. The meeting will be rescheduled, but no new date was set.