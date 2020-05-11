Non-critical patients can return to physical therapy as state reopens

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — For stroke patients or those who received a total knee replacement, physical therapy is required. Often times, these patients are told to see a physical therapist within 30 days.

“If we abandoned them, they’d have less than stellar outcomes,” James Burke, Clinical Director for Greenbrier Valley Physical Therapy, said. “So, we kept our doors open with a skeleton type crew to maintain physical therapy for those patients that needed our services during that time.”

Some patients were asked to shelter in place during the COVID-19 pandemic and to not return to Greenbrier Valley Physical Therapy until it was safe. Those patients were less urgent, suffering from chronic back pain and simple sprains.

Now, those patients are able to return to physical therapy.

“Now, we’re starting to see a trickle of those patients coming in now that some of the other physicians have opened back up,” Burke said. “Now that they’ve started elective surgeries, we’ll probably start to see them in the coming weeks.”

Burke said they taking social distancing guidelines very seriously. Many of their patients use the private rooms to limit physical contact and machines are wiped down after each use.