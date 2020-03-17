Non-Essential services at Raleigh County Commission on Aging suspended

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In a release issued by the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, the organization announced changes to their services. The action comes in response to the COVID-10 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Leaders at the commission said all non-essential services are being discontinued. That included line dancing classes, exercise classes, history class, Bible study, Alzheimer’s Support Group and other meetings. The exercise room and computer lab will also be closed.

In compliance with a release from the WV Bureau of Senior Services, home-delivered and congregate meals will continue. There will also be transportation to the Center for meal, Medical Transportation, In-home services and Adult Daycare with some adaptations to minimize the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

The changes will remain in effect through April 1, 2020. The commission recognizes the fluid nature of COVID-19 situation. They are asking the public to understand further changes may be necessary.