Non-profit organizations continue to struggle financially due to pandemic

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — During the COVID-19 Pandemic, many organizations had to postpone or cancel fundraising events. In particular, non-profit organizations rely heavily on fundraisers to pay their bills and provide for their communities. For Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, they lost $250,000.

“We have a major event every September, it’s called Make it Right For Kids Night,” said Janet Richmond, regional manager in Lewisburg. “This year would be our 15th annual one. We usually make anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 at that… Initially we thought, maybe by September, we’d be able to be together outside.”

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Last week, administrators decided gathering many people together wasn’t a good idea, as there were still too many risks associated with the virus. Instead, they made the decision go virtual.

“We’re actually… stoked about it,” Richmond said. “We think what we’re going to do is try to do it through Facebook Live. We’re going to set up a Facebook fundraiser event page.”

While this is great news for the organization, it doesn’t take away from the hardships COVID-19 threw their way.

Richmond said it impacted their foster care and adoption programs. When the pandemic hit, everything had to be done virtually, including home visits. Face-to-face visitations between biological parents and their children also had to be done with enforced social distancing guidelines and other protocols.

Children’s Home Society of West Virginia said they are in need of items such as diapers, bottles, snacks, and games. Its emergency shelter in Rupert is in need of new socks, underwear, t-shirts, and sweatpants. They also have a blessing box in Rupert, which is in need of non-perishable foods.

To donate to Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, click here.