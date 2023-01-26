BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Construction is still rolling on the Grant Street Bridge.

City of Bluefield Engineer Kerry Stauffer said rail company Norfolk Southern approved a plan to temporarily stop rail traffic on certain days and times in order to bring in trucks and equipment to put in steel garters.

He said Brayman construction crews should finish placing the garters in their position by the second week of February, weather permitting.

“The span is just so long towards the center pier and we just have to be able to access directly over top of those tracks,” Stauffer said.

Stauffer added construction of the bridge plans to finish sometime in the summer.