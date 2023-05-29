RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The beach at Lake Stephens was empty on Memorial Day 2023.

Rain kept many indoors despite pools and beaches in the region opening for the summer. The founder of Yeet Street Discs, a North Carolina company, was at the Lake Stephens Disc Golf Course, despite the rainy weather.

Andy Joslin founded Yeet Street Discs during the pandemic after he first played disc golf with his sister, Julie Agnor, and his brother-in-law, Mark Agnor.

“Being an outdoor sport with natural distancing, it was a great sport to get out with your family and enjoy some time outside when you were kind of cooped up and it just kind of stuck,” Joslin explained. “We liked it. Me and a friend of mine decided, hey, it’s hard to get the discs that we want so why not open up a store?”

The Lake Stephens disc golf course is open on rainy days when the beaches and splash pads may not hold appeal.