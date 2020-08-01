North Carolina man paints mural at City Slickers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A man drove all the way from North Carolina to paint a mural on the building of a hair salon in Beckley.

Brian Stacy is a graffiti artist who travels all over to paint murals in small communities. On Saturday, he spray painted on the side of City Slickers.

He said he loves adding some color and beauty to the area and expressing himself through his work.

“I love it, I feel like it’s like healing the world you know bringing colors and brightening up places that sometimes have been over looked by society and that’s kind of where we come in,” Stacy said.

The mural is complete and people can see the artwork from the parking lot of City Slickers.

To see more of Stacy’s work visit Brian Stacy Art.