Nosin & Shoppin opens new storefront in Pineville

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The holiday shopping season is just around the corner, and one new business in Pineville is hoping to become a staple shop in the area.

The Nosin & Shoppin storefront opened October 8th, 2021. The owners started their business online with Facebook lives and a website during the pandemic.

Rachel Cook said she hopes the new store encourages people in Pineville to shop local.

“You’re also getting that small town, shop small feel, which is so important,” Cook said. “Pineville is really investing in revitalizing our community. We can only do that if we continue to shop small.”

You can visit Nosin & Shoppin on Main Street in Pineville.