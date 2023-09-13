BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Notoriously Morbid in Beckley announced they are hosting their first-ever “Fall Shopping Bazaar” for the community and local artists.

The staff is inviting local artisans from all over the area to display their crafts, creations and cool one-of-a-kind items. The entire event is free to attend and free for vendors to join in.

The store is lining up tables inside and already has around 20 small vendors participating.

Marisa Miller, the shift lead at Notoriously Morbid, said she is excited to get more involved with small crafters in the community.

“It’s fun bringing people together, especially other people who also do crafty stuff,” said Miller. “We are a small business and we also make our own make-up here, so it’s fun to have other people who are doing crafty things as well.”

Miller added they are hoping to host more events like this in the future. The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. this Saturday, September 16, 2023.