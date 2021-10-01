Notoriously Morbid moves to Bypass Plaza

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local business expanded into a larger location on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Notoriously Morbid opened in 2013 and has moved throughout Raleigh County as its customer base expanded. The store sells unique cosmetics with a gothic twist.

Thomas Marcum is one of the owners. He said the store needed a bigger production area to keep up with online sales, and he hopes the new storefront will help expand their in-person customer base.

“We’re pretty excited about having a storefront now,” Marcum said. “Being in this plaza, being next to all of these staples and the Dollar Tree, we are hoping to get a lot more visibility.”

The new storefront is located in the Bypass Plaza in Beckley.