BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — New River Community and Technical College president Bonnie Copenhaver hosted a ceremony on the Raleigh County campus on Friday, November 10, 2023, today, as the college entered an agreement with West Virginia University at Parkersburg.

Students who earn an associate’s degree in Applied Science at New River Community and Technical College are now able to head straight into a four-year degree at WVU-Parkersburg, as part of an articulation agreement between the colleges, according to NRCTC President Dr. Bonnie Copenhaver.

“No courses have to be retaken, and it’s a very nice offer for them, at that point in time,” added WVU-Parkersburg President Torie Jackson. “We have made that available online, so they have an option to stay in their home community and get another baccalaureate degree, through another community and technical college in West Virginia.”