NRCTC announces Invitational tournament schedule

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The New River Community and Technical College Invitational basketball tournament will kick off the year 2020 with some exciting basketball match ups at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The tournament will run from Thursday, Jan. 2 – Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

More than 20 teams will take the floor in Beckley on Coach Dave Barksdale Court for the three day tournament.

There will also be a most outstanding fan cheering contest, Special Olympics participation, and New River CTC program displays.

“It’s more than basketball; it’s about building community, improving access to higher education, and providing high school students and their families with more information about programs at New River CTC,” said New RIver CTC Office of Institutional Advancement and College Foundation Executive Director Michael Green.

There will both Boys and Girls divisions ultimately leading to six different championship games to be played on Saturday.

High school teams competing at the tournament include: Bluefield, Chapmanville, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier East, Independence, James Monroe, Liberty, Nicholas County, Oak Hill, PikeView, Pocahontas County, Princeton, Shady Spring, Webster County, Westside, Woodrow Wilson, and Wyoming East.

There will be a number of middle school teams competing including Shady Spring and Oceana.

For additional information regarding the tournament schedule and scoring updates you can visit the tournament website or contact foundation@newriver.edu or (304)-929-6734

