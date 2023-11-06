Raleigh County, WV (WVNS) — As of Monday, there have been 34 total reported fires in southern West Virginia.

Two fires started Monday, November 6, 2023; one near Saddle Branch in Wyoming County and the other on Backus Mountain in Raleigh County which is being contained by National Park Service crews.

So far, over 2,000 acres have been set ablaze by these brush fires, and Division of Forestry says a major cause is continuing debris burns.

Division of Forestry personnel are using all tools at their disposal to fight the blazes and are being supported with use of a locator plane from Yeager Airport in Charleston.