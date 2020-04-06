Nurse provides advice for those who test positive for COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There is a lot of information about how to avoid getting COVID-19: wash your hands, wear a mask, and wipe down commonly used things. But what if you actually think you might be positive?

Deborah Vaughn, Chief Nursing Officer at Raleigh General Hospital, said the first thing you need to do is stay home.

“People need to stay home. This is not something you need to play with or take a chance on,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said to quarantine and isolate yourself for a minimum of 14 days. But if you have all the symptoms, or you do test positive, Vaughn said there are two ways to help you recover.

“Need to drink plenty of fluids and get a lot of rest,” Vaughn explained.

COVID-19 symptoms do feel a lot like a cold, but before you stock up on your favorite cough medicine, you may want to ask your doctor.

“A lot of people can tolerate it, but there’s over the counter medications. You can even talk to your pharmacist and he’d be willing to suggest which one you should take because everybody is different. What works for me may not work for you,” Vaughn suggested.

And if you start to feel like your symptoms are really severe, Vaughn said to give your doctor a call.

“But if you can’t reach them, and you have really shortness of breath, and you’re having trouble catching your breath, at that time, you should come to the emergency room department,” Vaughn said.