Oak Hill beautifying city with bear statues

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County community kicks off a new campaign to spruce up the area.

If you visit Oak Hill, you will notice new wooden bears around the city. Judy Lively, the Chairman of the Beautification Commission, said the Mason Dixon Boys carved these bears at the Vocational School in Fayette County.

“We’ve worked with the forestry department and the forestry class with this and it’s just amazing the things the kids can do if they want to do something outside of just the normal occupation,” Lively said.

Co-owner of the Mason Dixon Boys, Travis Crooks, said they are also using this opportunity to teach students about wood working careers.

“We’re here to show them what they are not suppose to do with a chainsaw, but also to give them an idea of some of the opportunities that the forestry industry holds for them,” Crook said.

Between 20 and 30 bears will be placed at various locations and businesses in Oak Hill.