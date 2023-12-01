OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Oak Hill Campus is requesting more coats and clothes for their Toy and Coat Drive, which has been rather toy heavy.

Oak Hill Middle School Principal Chad Quesenberry said, “so far, we have a little more toys than anything else, so we’re gonna take a little targeted approach. We’ve got some folks that have been great, businesses that have stepped in…doing some winter coats and nicer clothes.”

The Toy and Coat Drive lasts until Friday, December 8th. However, the event has one final card up its sleeve.

Oak Hill Middle School will host Running with the Devil, a wrestling spectacular featuring former members of the WWE, on Friday, December 15th. Admission can be bought with one unopened toy, or an article of clothing with the tags still attached.