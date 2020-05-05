Oak Hill couple donates 126 sewn masks to all city employees

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — An Oak Hill couple donated masks they sewed to employees working for their city.

Mark and Connie Hurt gave 126 masks they sewed to the city of Oak Hill, which will distribute every one of them to all departments. The cotton fabric masks, which are washable, took about two weeks to make.

The Hurt’s were ecstatic to help further protect their community.

“We may not look cool, [but] we need to wear these masks for the protection of not only family and our kids, but everyone around us as well,” Mark said.

Oak Hill Mayor Danny Wright was gracious to receive such generosity.

“I think they did this on their own time and their own expense,” Wright said. “The City of Oak Hill is very, very happy to receive them, and we very much thank the both of them.”

Anyone needing a mask of their own, including ones fit for kids, can reach out to the Hurt’s on Facebook at Sew Heavenly West Virginia.