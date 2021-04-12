Oak Hill leader explains new group home being built by WVDHHR

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Community members are concerned about a new facility under construction in Oak Hill.

A group home is currently being built in Oak Hill by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

City Manager Bill Hannabass said the facility will be a group home for people with mental disabilities, or criminals who are deemed mentally incapable to stand trial. He said community members are upset the facility is being built, but added there is nothing that goes against city laws.

“A group home is permitted in Zone, what we call B2, business zone two, and it’s a permitted use clearly in our ordinance,” Hannabass explained.

Hannabass said if the city were to deny the building permit, based solely on the nature of the facility, it would go against state code and the Fair Housing Act. He said the building is only near businesses, and not directly near residences.