Oak Hill Library preparing for summer reading program

OAK HILL, TWV (WVNS) — The Oak Hill Library is preparing for its annual summer reading program. This year’s theme is Imagine Your Story. Employees at the Library said they will be doing other in-person and virtual summer reading programs this year.

Librarian Kim Massey said they are holding both in-person and virtual events to give everyone the opportunity to participate.

“The in house is going to be limited, so we are only going to have 10 per session and then we will have them spread out cause of the COVID,” Massey said. “The online you can go to our web page and register and you read books, after you read so many books you get prizes.”

The summer reading program begins Monday, June 29th, and runs for four weeks.