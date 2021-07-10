Oak Hill man arrested on animal cruelty charges

News

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A man from Oak Hill was arrested for allegedly abusing animals, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Deputies along with Animal Control responded to a home on Deepwater Mountain Road, where they found dogs in ‘extreme poor health’ and covered in fleas. Now, Randolph Blevins is facing 19 counts of animal cruelty charges. Investigators said they there 19 dogs taken from the home by animal control. 

According to Sheriff Fridley, Blevins was able to post a $10,000 bond and is now awaiting court proceedings.  

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

