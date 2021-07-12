Oak Hill man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department released information Monday, July 12 on another drug arrest.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said a deputy stopped Geno Lacavera for a traffic violation on Sunday, July 11 on Route 19 in the Glen Jean area. After a searching his car, investigators said they found what they suspected was heroin, along with foil, packaging bags and scales.

Lacavera, who is from Oak Hill, was arrested for Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. This is the third drug arrest by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department in three days.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page.