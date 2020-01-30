Oak Hill man charged with sexual abuse involving underage girl

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man faces sexual abuse charges from incidents involving an underage girl.

In an interview with deputies at Just For Kids Children’s Advocacy Center, the victim said Johnny McKinney, 64, of Oak Hill, inappropriately touched and performed sexual acts on her while in his care. The crimes reportedly happened multiple times.

McKinney faces three counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian, or Person in position of trust to a child. He is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

