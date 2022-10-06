OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

Joshua Miller of Oak Hill is charged with the felony offenses of Grand Larceny and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, deputies took a report regarding a theft on Palmer Lane in Oak Hill. The victims believed their son had stolen items from their outbuilding, including a revolver pistol.

On October 6, 2022, deputies received another call from the victims saying they had seen their son with the missing revolver on Mitchell Lane in Hilltop.

Deputies went to this area and found the suspect, Miller, who they say tried to hide in a nearby residence and dispose of the gun. He admitted to taking the items from the outbuilding and pawning them at a local pawnshop. According to Fridley, Miller also stated he was a convicted felon and that’s why he attempted to get rid of the firearm.

Miller was taken to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.