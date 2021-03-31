Oak Hill man facing numerous charges for five years of alleged sexual abuse, assault on underage girl

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — An Oak Hill man is in jail on multiple charges after investigators said he sexually abused and assaulted an underage girl for five years.

An 18-year-old woman came forward to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 5, 2021. In an interview, she told deputies Chad Eldredge began sexually assaulting her in early 2015. Investigators later determined she was between the ages of 13 and 14 years old. At the time, the victim said she told Eldredge, who was 29 at the time, to stop, but he refused and continued. On one occasion, she also told investigators Eldredge performed sexual acts on her while she was sleeping.

According to court documents, the victim said the assaults would happen “every now and then” and increase when Eldredge began using heroin. She also told investigators he would frequently make comments regarding sexual matters to her.

Deputies determined the crimes happened from early 2015 to September 2020. The victim told them Eldredge inappropriately touched her on about 20 separate occasions in that time frame.

When questioned by investigators, Eldredge claimed he never touched or performed sexual acts on the victim, saying she made the allegations “as a way of ‘getting her way.'” He also said “things got bad” after he started “dabbling in drugs.” Investigators said Eldredge freely admitted to frequently abusing drugs, including heroin and cocaine.

The victim gave deputies a screenshot of a Facebook Messenger conversation between her and Eldredge. According to court documents, a message from Eldredge to her said this was her fault because she wouldn’t keep her mouth shut.

Eldredge told investigators he never sent the message. But as they continued to scroll through the Messenger app on his phone, investigators said he became visibly nervous, reached out and took it back, saying they were not going to open an investigation into his phone.

Eldredge was arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of Second Degree Sexual Assault Child Neglect With Risk of Death or Injury. He is in jail with two bonds totaling $152,500.