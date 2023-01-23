OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– An Oak Hill man is sentenced to 10-25 years in prison for sexual assault.

Chad M. Eldredge, of Oak Hill, was sentenced by Chief Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. on January 23, 2023, for Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

Eldredge was found guilty on October 19, 2022. Eldridge must serve a minimum of ten years in prison before he is eligible for parole and is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. He will also serve 30 years of extended supervised release following his release from prison.

On February 5, 2021, a female was interviewed by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and disclosed that Eldredge had sexually assaulted her when she was a juvenile. Following an investigation, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department determined Eldredge had assaulted the female multiple times while she was still a juvenile.

The investigation was led by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Sarah F. Smith.