OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– The city of Oak Hill is spending about a million dollars of federal American Rescue Plan, or Covid funds to revamp Oak Hill Park, city officials said on Thursday, July 27, 2022.

One Council member says he is excited at what the new plan offers to children and adults in the town.

“It will involve a splash park,” said Ward 1 Councilman David Perry. “It will involve a basketball court. It will involve a skateboard, additional picnic coverings, and, as well, a diamond-shaped positioning of the baseball fields.”

Perry said the field will be similar to those found in larger cities.

“It’s been said we want it to be a gem for the city of Oak Hill, and my grandchildren, and their children,” said Perry.

He added that the city has plans to paint a water tower to beautify the city.