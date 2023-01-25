OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A structure fire in Oak Hill left one person dead.

According to Oak Hill Fire Chief Tim Richardson, the fire started during the morning hours of Wednesday, January 25, 2023, on Victory Street in Oak Hill. Richardson said there were two people in the house, a man and a woman.

The fire resulted in one death. No further information has been released at this time.

The WV State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating as well as the State Medical Examiner.

