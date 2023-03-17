OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Students at Oak Hill High School organized a walkout in support of Nathan Rhodes, a student of Independence High School who has been battling cancer.

Students used social media to plan the walkout for around 11 a.m. on March 17, 2023.

While many students walked out, others signed out with the help of a parent to show support without risking backlash from the school.

Janette Hall, whose daughter attends Oak Hill High School and also battled cancer, said she supports the cause.

“I would like to see them let Nathan go back to school and spend his last days with his friends, because he deserves at least that,” said Hall.

Many Oak Hill students who left school also joined in the march at Independence High School.