Oak Hill woman charged in deadly child neglect case

Sherie Marie Titchenell

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — An investigation into the death of an 8-year-old child led to the arrest of a woman from Oak Hill. Sherie Marie Titchenell, 35, of Hilltop, WV is charged with Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Death of a Child by Child Abuse.

The year-long investigation began just after Christmas in 2018. Oak Hill Police were called to Plateau Medical Center on Dec. 26 over an 8-year-old who had a heart attack. There were also burns, bruises and cuts all over the child’s body.

The child died later that day after doctors said there was nothing else they could do.

During the investigation, officers with the Oak Hill Police interviewed the adults who lived in the home. There were also several interviews over the course of the year with other children who had lived there. Statements revealed the victim was singled out for punishment by Titchenell, including restriction of food and water. Other children were told to lie to CPS to assist in covering up the crimes.

Titchenell is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. Her bond is set at $100,000.

