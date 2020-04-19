Oak Hill’s Gospel Tabernacle holding drive-in services during COVID-19 pandemic

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Congregations gather for worship on Sunday but in a different way during the COVID-19 pandemic. Oak Hill’s Gospel Tabernacle holds a drive in church service. Members of the church can pray from the comfort of their cars in the parking lot.

Pastor Charlie Schmuck said continuing to worship establishes some normalcy in people’s lives.

“I think it’s really important, I think it’s part of the mission of the church that we need to respond in difficult times like this,” Schmuck said. “But also having the service out here for me also gives people a little bit of normalcy.”

Schmuck said they will continue with the drive-in services until they are allowed to worship back inside. The services are every Sunday at 10:45 a.m.