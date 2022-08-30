OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– The 23rd Annual Oak Leaf Festival returns this week.

This year there will be multiple car shows along with motorcycles, live music, a parade, fireworks, and a chili cookoff.

The director of the event, Saundie Smith said it’s a great way for people to spend their weekend.

“You know I just hope it’s important for people to be able to come out, have fun, socialize with friends and just get out with the weekend,” said Smith.



The festival begins Thursday, September 1, 2022, with a meet and greet at Oak Hill Middle School. It ends on Sunday, September 4 with a fireworks show.