Oak Leaf Festival returns for 22nd year

OAK HILL, WV, (WVNS)– Hundreds of people spent Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Oak Leaf Festival in Downtown Oak Hill. This is the 22nd year the festival has been in town.

Last year, the Festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

Saundie Smith is the Director of the Festival. She said it feels good to be able to bring back this tradition.

“It feels good. I think everybody is anxious to get out and do something so I think that it’s been good this year,” Smith said.

Vendors and performers from all over the state came out to the Festival. There was also a kid zone filled with bounce houses for the little ones to enjoy, and even a bubble maker that put a smile on kids’ faces.

Gordon Kent is the Branch Librarian for the Montgomery Public Library. He and his staff brought the Bookmobile for people to check out books.

“Very excited about being here and being out again. It’s wonderful and it’s great and I think the presence of it is very good too,” Kent continued.

Kids who came out enjoyed some sweet treats like blue cotton candy.

Mallory Marks is the 2021 Teen Bridge Day. She told 59News her favorite part about the festival.

“I love the oak leaf festival because it is a great atmosphere, great vendors, and great food,” Marks said.

The last day of the Festival will be Sunday, September 5, 2021. It will start around 1 p.m.