RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Theatre West Virginia welcomed a new general manager.

Gayle Oaks will now oversee the theater.

Oaks said on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, that the classic “Hatfield and McCoys” and the well-loved musical “The Rockets Boys” will be coming to the Grandview stage this summer season. She said renovations are also underway at the amphitheater.

“I’m looking forward to writing grants and reaching out to the people in the community to help us just revamp this place and bring it back to the glory days of when it first opened and the excitement we had — and bringing in some new shows,” Oaks said.

Oaks is the founder of The Beckley Children Theatre Ministry.