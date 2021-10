OAKVALE, WV (WVNS)– Oakvale Elementary School in Mercer County will dismiss students early on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Mercer County Schools posted the notice on their Facebook page Friday morning.

Students will be dismissed at 11:00 am due to a power outage in the area.

According to the Appalachian Power outage map, 529 customers are out of power.