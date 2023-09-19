OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) – Fighting fires and saving lives is being recognized on September 19. The Mercer County Commission is honoring the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years of service.

The Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department provides service for the Oakvale area and other small towns as well.

Starting with just one truck, the fire department is still serving the community to this day. Alongside recognizing the anniversary of the fire department, a special person was honored as well.

Morris Clyburn, Secretary and Treasure of Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department, spoke about his experience and what it means to him.

“It’s been a lot of work and a lot of time and a lot of effort in 50 years. Running to the bank, secretary, board meetings and stuff. It’s something I enjoy. I enjoy paperwork. I enjoy working with figures. They said I should have been a CPA. I just love to do that. That’s part of my time, I love to do it” said Clyburn.

With half a century down and many years to come, members of the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department say they will continue to give the community their best.