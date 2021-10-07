BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Walking on the side of the road and crossing the street can be dangerous. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, over 6,000 pedestrians died nationwide and 31 pedestrians were killed by drivers in West Virginia in 2019.

October marks Pedestrian Safety Month.

There are a number of things pedestrians can do to keep themselves safe while walking along the side of the road including putting their phone down, staying alert and following rules of the road just like drivers.

“As a pedestrian, you got to remember that you need to follow the rules of the roadway as well, whether it’s stop signs, or whether it’s traffic lights or anything like that you need to be conscious of that as well,” Jamie Wilhite, Sergeant with the Beckley Police Department, said.

Wilhite said drivers should be hyper vigilant in areas where a lot of people are walking around to avoid accidents.