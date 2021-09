GHENT, WV (WVNS)– A tractor-trailer carrying groceries overturned on Odd Road Wednesday night.

According to dispatchers, the accident happened around 11:20 p.m. at 1251 Odd Road in Ghent. One person was taken to the hospital. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department and Ghent EMS all responded to the scene.

The road is currently closed while the truck is being removed.