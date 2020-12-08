Officer provides tips to protect you from holiday scams

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As you set out to find the perfect gift for your loved ones, others set out to steal your credit card information.

During the holiday season, Detective Nick Walters, with the Beckley Police Department, said people are more at risk of being scammed.

“A lot of people are vulnerable this time of year. They’re after really good deals. They want to try and save money. So I think that’s why you see it this time of year more frequently,” said Walters.

One of the tactics scammers use is phone calls. Walters said they see a lot of scammers use a specific technique.

“They will offer to provide a service in exchange for gift cards, which obviously is not a legitimate service,” Walters explained.

Other scammers may propose a scary scenario, like a threatening call from the IRS or family members in danger. Walters said to never give out your personal information over the phone, especially if you do not know and cannot verify the caller.

“The best way to do that is to hang up on them and then call the organization directly and verify it through them because they will be able to tell you whether or not it’s legitimate,” Walters said,