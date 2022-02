RICHLANDS, WV (WVNS) — Out of an abundance of caution, officers with the Richlands Police Department were present at Richlands Middle School the morning of Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

Late last night, officers received tips about troubling posts on social media from an individual. Officers found and are speaking with that person.

Officers said the kid’s safety is their top priority. There is no threat to RMS or any Richlands School at this time.