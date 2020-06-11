Officers search home in Bluefield, find $30,000 worth of drugs

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A search of a home in Bluefield leads to the seizure of drugs worth $30,000.

Reginal Lowe

Officers with the Bluefield Police Department assisted Mercer County Home Confinement officers in searching a home on Clovis street in Bluefield ,WV Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Inside the home the found a loaded gun, 921 Hydromorphone tablets, 76 grams of marijuana, and $29,546.00.

Officers arrested Reginal Lowe, 34, of Bluefield at the house. Lowe was already on bond and Home Confinement, so he was arrested again.