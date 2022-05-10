LOWELL, WV (WVNS) — A Talcott woman is facing felony charges.

According to Summers County Sheriff Justin Farris, Charlie Garten was pulled over in the Lowell area of Summers County for a traffic violation. Farris said during the stop, he and Trooper Woods with the West Virginia State Police Hinton Detachment found large amounts of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. He said the street value is around $8,500.

Garten was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl and Methamphetamine and Felony Child Endangerment. She is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.