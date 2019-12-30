Officers warn about dangers of driving under the influence ahead of New Year’s Eve

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With a New Year right around the corner, officers are warning drivers of the dangers of driving under the influence.

Not only can alcohol impair your ability to drive, but police told 59News drugs can also be a factor when it comes to a DWI. Prescription drugs can also limit your abilities.

Trooper M. K. Wimmer reminded everyone to pay attention to the labels and be aware when told not to operate heavy machinery.

“My advice to you is that, have either a designated driver,” Wimmer said. “There’s plenty of paid services now. Not only taxis but Uber or Lyft, these things are easy to come by.”

Trooper Wimmer also told 59News there will be increased patrols this week as we celebrate the new year.

Law enforcement officers can tell the difference whether you took drugs or alcohol when driving under the influence.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Humane Society hits fundraising goal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society hits fundraising goal"

Water problems at Mount Olive Correctional Complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water problems at Mount Olive Correctional Complex"

Late Wyoming County Sheriff lies in repose at courthousw

Thumbnail for the video titled "Late Wyoming County Sheriff lies in repose at courthousw"

Active Southern West Virginia to put on First Day Hike

Thumbnail for the video titled "Active Southern West Virginia to put on First Day Hike"

Take on 2020 with a splash at the Fayette Station polar bear plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Take on 2020 with a splash at the Fayette Station polar bear plunge"

Personal Safety doesn't have to mean conceal-carry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personal Safety doesn't have to mean conceal-carry"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News