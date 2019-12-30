Officers warn about dangers of driving under the influence ahead of New Year’s Eve

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With a New Year right around the corner, officers are warning drivers of the dangers of driving under the influence.

Not only can alcohol impair your ability to drive, but police told 59News drugs can also be a factor when it comes to a DWI. Prescription drugs can also limit your abilities.

Trooper M. K. Wimmer reminded everyone to pay attention to the labels and be aware when told not to operate heavy machinery.

“My advice to you is that, have either a designated driver,” Wimmer said. “There’s plenty of paid services now. Not only taxis but Uber or Lyft, these things are easy to come by.”

Trooper Wimmer also told 59News there will be increased patrols this week as we celebrate the new year.

Law enforcement officers can tell the difference whether you took drugs or alcohol when driving under the influence.