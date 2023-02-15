BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –During a meeting with county officials and local physicians, law enforcement officers in Raleigh County said patients being treated for opioid use disorder sometimes trade their Suboxone strips to get rides to their doctor appointments.

Suboxone (buprenorphine) is an opioid drug prescribed by doctors to those in medication-assisted treatment programs, which uses a combination of drugs and counseling to keep substance use disorder patients from overdoses and frequent relapses.

Raleigh County Day Report Center officials said during the Tuesday, February 14, 2023 meeting, that a state program from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration and the West Virginia Public Transportation Association is in place to provide those enrolled in a medication-assisted treatment program with rides to doctor visits.

They said, however, the program is failing clients.

The program, called SOAR, is administered through bus transit lines in southern West Virginia but county officials said Raleigh County Day Report clients are frequently unable to get help from the bus lines when they need it.

“We had one vehicle to transport clients,” Raleigh County Day Report Center Director James Miller said. “That vehicle was in Parkersburg. We had a client that had an appointment at a Harper Road treatment center at 1:30 p.m. And they said, ‘Well sorry, don’t have anybody.’ So that’s a huge issue.”

Miller said the problem is an ongoing one and that reliable transportation is a major stumbling block for people in recovery.