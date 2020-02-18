Officials discuss changes coming to Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — In a Ronceverte Development Main Street board meeting on Feb. 17, 2020, officials discussed all of the changes coming to the city in 2020. One of these changes is to bring in new businesses.

Executive Director of Ronceverte Development Corporation, Tammy Rhodes, said Ronceverte is considered an Opportunity Zone. This means investors who want to start businesses can get a tax break.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for people wanting to open businesses or invest in a place,” Rhodes said. “There’s a ten year span where they get a tax break on that.”

To welcome these new investors, owner of Wild Child, Tanya Hazlewood, will be painting murals, like the one on the side of the Ronceverte Police Department, all over the city.

“To brighten up the town and encourage visitors and business people as well,” Rhodes said.

But that is not all; Rhodes said they are also renovating some of the buildings downtown.

“A lot of these buildings have a lot to offer and people are coming in, renovating, seeing the value of them but yet holding the historic value with them,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes said the goal is to get Ronceverte back to its booming days and bring in more visitors to the area.