Officials propose 16 changes to hunting, fishing regulations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia wildlife officials have proposed 16 changes to the state’s hunting and fishing regulations. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports officials with the Division of Natural Resources met Sunday and explained the rationale for the changes.

Some of the bigger proposals include lengthening the spring turkey-hunting season, changing smallmouth-bass fishing regulations along the New River, expanding nighttime hunting for coyotes and imposing a creel limit on panfish.

Other possible changes could affect youth-season hunting and fishing at specific bodies of water. The changes will be voted on during meetings in May and August.

