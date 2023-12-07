OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Oak Hill High School’s theater department offers a musical which opens Friday, December 8, 2023.

Students will offer a production of “White Christmas,” directed by Dr. Joseph Dangerfield, who heads Oak Hill High School’s theater department.

Audiences at Concord University have already seen part of the production, with two of the show’s student performers being named to an All-Star cast in a juried show, OHHS Principal Katie Hayes said on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

“We’re having our first big production, utilizing everything in our auditorium, the lights, the music,” said Hayes. “We’re using every part of that fantastic technology we were given a few years ago when we remodeled our auditorium.”

Show times are Friday, December 8, Saturday, December 9 at 6 P.M. and Sunday, December 10 at 2 P.M. at the Oak Hill High School auditorium.